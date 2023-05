Nearly 50 years after it sank off the coast of Tasmania, the MV Blythe Star's long-lost wreckage has finally been found, thanks to a CSIRO inquiry. The ship's location was verified by CSIRO and University of Tasmania experts who discovered the wreck while looking into subsurface landslides.

The discoveries provide answers to a 50-year-old mystery and highlight the perils that maritime personnel must deal with.

On October 13, 1973, the MV Blythe Star had a frightening series of occurrences while traveling from Hobart to King Island. The ship continued to list to the starboard side and finally started to take on water, which caused it to capsize.