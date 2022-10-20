NASA's Curiosity Rover reaches long-awaited region, captures 'awe-inspiring' pictures

Upon landing, the rover discovered a very diverse array of rock types and signs of past water. Salty minerals such as magnesium sulfate (Epsom salt is one kind), calcium sulfate (including gypsum), and sodium chloride (ordinary table salt) were included. Scientists are hoping that the minerals will offer clues as to how and why Mars' climate changed from being more like Earth to the desert it is today.

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this panorama of a hill nicknamed Bolívar and adjacent sand ridges on Aug. 23, the 3,572nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Deciding the 36th drill sample

For the mission's 36th drill sample, the scientists chose a rock nicknamed "Canaima". The rover chose a percussive rotary drill at the end of its seven-foot (two-meter) arm to pulverize rock samples for analysis.

"As we do before every drill, we brushed away the dust and then poked the top surface of Canaima with the drill. The lack of scratch marks or indentations was an indication that it may prove difficult to drill," said Curiosity’s new project manager, Kathya Zamora-Garcia of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

The mission’s scientists will be analyzing portions of the sample with the Chemical and Mineralogy instrument and the Sample Analysis at Mars instrument.

Curiosity used its Mast Camera, or Mastcam, to capture this image of its 36th successful drill hole on Mount Sharp, at a rock called “Canaima.” NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The rover took more than 30 days to reach the sulfate-rich region

To reach the sulfate-rich region, Curiosity had to cruise through rough terrain, including, this past August, the sandy "Paraitepuy Pass". The rover took more than a month to safely navigate to reach its destination.