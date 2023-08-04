Curiosity rover completes the 'toughest climb' on Mars

NASA's car-sized Curiosity rover has recently accomplished climbing Jau, one of Mars' most challenging terrains. This feat coincides with the rover's 11th anniversary on Mars, marked on August 5.

Jau is a cluster of a dozen impact craters in one location, the largest of which is the size of a basketball court.

Jau was one of the stopovers on the rover's trip to explore Mars. According to NASA, Jau is located in the foothills of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall (5-kilometer-tall) peak that may have once held lakes, rivers, and streams about billions of years ago.

“Each layer of the mountain formed in a different era of Mars’ ancient climate, and the higher Curiosity goes, the more scientists learn about how the landscape changed over time,” mentioned NASA.