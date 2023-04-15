Trending
Amazon launched Bedrock
New electric Mustang
'Wolverine' to fix Python codes
Lamborghini's supercar sells out
Dinosaurs from chicken DNA
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle

It was a sunny that the grid could not handle.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 15, 2023 08:26 AM EST
Created: Apr 15, 2023 08:26 AM EST
science
An illustration of solar energy panels.jpg
An illustration of solar energy panels.

Pavel Babic/iStock 

They say you can have too much of a good thing, but is it really true? It would seem so for one Czech energy company that was forced to unplug hundreds of solar panels on Easter Monday after they generated more power than the grid could handle.

This is according to a report by Euronews published on Friday.

It was particularly sunny that day and so power production were high. This did not bode well for the company, which had no energy storage plan in place.

“What we have been saying for a long time has been proven. The Czech Republic is not ready for the renewable boom because there is a complete lack of storage capacity,” Jan Krčmář, executive director of the Czech Solar Association, told Czech news organization Seznam Zprávy.

Euronews further explained what happened during that tumultuous Monday:

“During sunny weather, solar panels can often produce more energy than the grid - the transmission network through which electricity is moved - can use,” said the news outlet.

“If this energy can’t be stored anywhere, it causes instability in the grid, damaging electrical equipment. In extreme situations, these voltage fluctuations can lead to blackouts.”

Activating a curtailment plan

That’s why ČEPS was forced to switch off power plants with a total capacity of about 400 MW, or about a sixth of the country’s total solar energy capacity.

Most Popular

“CEPS decided to activate the curtailment plan after exhausting the normally available operational measures to control the electricity system,” CEPS spokeswoman Hana Klímová told Euronews.

Under normal circumstances, the country would transmit excess energy to neighboring nations. However, Monday was such a sunny day that none of them needed electricity.

“All countries except Denmark, Portugal, and Slovenia were in surplus,” Klímová told Euronews.

On the bright side, the incident could show naysayers that renewable energy is a viable power source. Now, the only thing needed is some efficient storage units to hold onto the excess energy for later use, and with new projects constantly underway, we may see a solution soon.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/12/image/webp/AjSpzub4il5SUbFaHuyDFsRS4zto7qYnrzT0j8bL.webp
Lamborghini's $600,000 supercar sells out amidst an economic slowdown
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/RI64JfAlJOxngneJO6i3hy1PUxmeUh9acem20T1P.jpg
A dentist astrophotographer pictures Moon as stainless as his patients' teeth after cleaning
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/rfr8jRewAUtKvGtDH9GB5sXmpQTDAuDv57f6rWzj.jpg
China's 'artificial sun' sets new world record by running for 403 seconds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/12/image/jpeg/h1YoJAy3rI7gTDJWuhw4nMMo4XX6xowodi98EJWn.jpg
Wall paintings depicting Christ and the Virgin Mary accidentally discovered in Sudan
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/lTkflnaMR8Bl45huKKV54LyiaOiBtQDCYl2XwXQl.jpg
Novel device smaller than rice successfully shrinks pancreatic cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/12/image/jpeg/dPB3ls0ESUxMxxn02vqdJMpUgD75VF5TrKH2m2dD.jpg
SpaceX shares stunning animation of Starship making journey to Mars
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/png/J1j5DhjiFAHjb2Wcf1FzGykxeuoseD5Dn4au012r.png
How you could develop US military tech — The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/13/image/jpeg/fxTlnJOKwqXcB4BkRk2mlNuweCIMY0NLH7nMCgXL.jpg
Scientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/g80m76mFbrDlchgq5XxeHcB6Ku2u1MXT0kVL2SkB.jpg
How an MIT researcher's zero-electricity cooling system could reduce food shortages
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/LBGRv0ENG2/untitled-1-9-resize-md.jpg
Will a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?
More Stories
innovationEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir
Baba Tamim| 3/2/2023
scienceThe “last Neanderthal technology” shows the species was in trouble before modern humans got to Europe
Grant Currin| 8/12/2022
cultureThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
John Loeffler| 11/13/2022