Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle

It was particularly sunny that day and so power production were high. This did not bode well for the company, which had no energy storage plan in place.

“What we have been saying for a long time has been proven. The Czech Republic is not ready for the renewable boom because there is a complete lack of storage capacity,” Jan Krčmář, executive director of the Czech Solar Association, told Czech news organization Seznam Zprávy.

Euronews further explained what happened during that tumultuous Monday:

“During sunny weather, solar panels can often produce more energy than the grid - the transmission network through which electricity is moved - can use,” said the news outlet.

“If this energy can’t be stored anywhere, it causes instability in the grid, damaging electrical equipment. In extreme situations, these voltage fluctuations can lead to blackouts.”

Activating a curtailment plan

That’s why ČEPS was forced to switch off power plants with a total capacity of about 400 MW, or about a sixth of the country’s total solar energy capacity.