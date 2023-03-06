Dark Big Bang: A mysterious twin to the traditional Big Bang

It might also finally help to solve the mystery of dark matter, which is thought to make up the vast majority of the mass in the cosmos but has remained elusive ever since it was first proposed.

An alternative Big Bang

Though early cosmological models explain a great deal about the earliest evolution of the universe, we do not understand the mysterious substance known as dark matter, which is thought to make up the majority of the mass in the known universe.

Big Bang models typically assume that the same process that lead to the early rapid expansion of the universe also led to the proliferation of dark matter throughout the cosmos.

Now though, a team of scientists has proposed a radical new idea in a paper available in preprint server arXiv. They suggest that the Big Bang was not an isolated event and that it had a mysterious dark twin: the Dark Big Bang. This would mean that dark matter evolved over a completely separate trajectory to the rest of the universe.

In their new paper and according to Universe Today, the researchers suggest that a quantum field remained after the traditional Big Bang that did not decay away. After the universe began to expand and cool, however, that extra quantum field eventually transformed and triggered the formation of dark matter.