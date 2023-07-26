ENGINEERING JOBS

Dark energy camera captures 'cosmic tug of war' between two galaxies

The camera observed the early phases of a galactic merger, in which a large barred spiral galaxy will ultimately swallow a dwarf companion galaxy.
Mrigakshi Dixit
| Jul 26, 2023 07:16 AM EST
Created: Jul 26, 2023 07:16 AM EST
science
The spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley’s Coronet, is caught in a lopsided tug of war with its smaller neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1531.
The spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley’s Coronet, is caught in a lopsided tug of war with its smaller neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1531.

CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA Roberto Colombari, M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab) 

A gravitational tug of war between galaxies on the verge of merging has been caught in spectacular detail by a Dark Energy Camera (DECam). 

This advanced camera is positioned on the 4-meter Víctor M. Blanco Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) in Chile.

The camera observed the early phases of a galactic merger, in which a large barred spiral galaxy will ultimately swallow a dwarf companion galaxy (NGC 1531). 

As per the official statement, the massive spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley's Coronet, is located around 55 million light-years away from Earth, in the direction of the southern constellation Eridanus.

Related

The gravitational war between the two galaxies

Despite NGC 1531's relatively small size, the companion galaxy appears to be exerting a significant gravitational pull on NGC 1532. And in the process, this small galaxy seems to be warping one of NGC 1532’s spiral arms. 

The observations also revealed plumes of gas and dust in the space between these two gravitationally bound galaxies. The scientists describe it as “a bridge of stellar matter held in place by the competing tidal forces.” 

This stellar material has been fueling the formation of stars in this vast space between the two galaxies. 

“This lopsided cosmic tug of war is a snapshot of how large galaxies grow and evolve by devouring smaller galaxies, absorbing their stars and star-forming material,” noted the statement. 

In the distant past, a similar process occurred in the Milky Way, leaving behind huge streams of stars in our galaxy's halo. 

The merger of two spiral galaxies of the same size is thought to be far more catastrophic than this one. When two massive galaxies collide, the impact creates a brand-new galaxy with its own unique shape and properties. 

The Milky Way will undergo a similar galactic merger when it collides with the neighboring Andromeda Galaxy. But that's not going to happen anytime soon, it will take as many as four billion years for the two galaxies to merge into one.  

The DECam from the US Department of Energy (DOE) offers remarkable wide-field imaging capabilities. This feature enables astronomers to obtain detailed images of such enormous galactic interactions. Among the other goals, the camera keeps an eye on the impact of dark matter on galaxies throughout the visible Universe. 

Additionally, at times, it works in tandem with the 4-meter Blanco telescope to detect light originating from highly faint celestial objects in our Solar System. 

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/21/image/jpeg/aXnhugdGHxp9Zi2cpxRwySJb1DJgNVcKKW1OJ2h4.jpg
It turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleep
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/14/image/jpeg/MUPdpwD0Tbu9baEim3rtilKEdU9G9EH8xefKBxum.jpg
DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/png/J1FwhgFqbRGtaJJ3QQSaNdXCgVeWOgfAEzyQ8VaT.png
INNengine's e-REX motor offers highly-efficient, 1-stroke engine technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/jpeg/6ty4No6pEIOgl2h4aB5IJw3qVHt5CVykrPRZ6i3o.jpg
Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this year
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/20/image/jpeg/EIR1FXtInmpxB1U4LJLvpaRL4DEUokgbO7h7PApb.jpg
China built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/17/image/jpeg/3lVaEHmdGXcW9ETFvHe02JerVGBOKDI3y5v29E6n.jpg
Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from space
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/05/image/jpeg/nqy9lZifBmSeJDKEkK4GrpSAalWZ0uP41L5iYbmA.jpg
How insect-inspired microphones are revolutionizing our hearing
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/j77zlZUC7JUjKtfks96FVQboFbRPHLjVGIzbAPjv.jpg
Exploring the mysteries of the human microbiome
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/01/image/jpeg/fx8xfPSnEZgskgwkKqkU2VASx2ifwXFsGrq9LbFY.jpg
Why are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/DOQTatbSYXwoA06N9yDvrmspEPqQEZzvWMXYC80y.jpg
What caused a 3-year La Niña? Supercomputer reveals wildfires thousands of miles away
Job Board