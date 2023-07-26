Dark energy camera captures 'cosmic tug of war' between two galaxies

A gravitational tug of war between galaxies on the verge of merging has been caught in spectacular detail by a Dark Energy Camera (DECam).

This advanced camera is positioned on the 4-meter Víctor M. Blanco Telescope at Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory (CTIO) in Chile.

The camera observed the early phases of a galactic merger, in which a large barred spiral galaxy will ultimately swallow a dwarf companion galaxy (NGC 1531).

As per the official statement, the massive spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley's Coronet, is located around 55 million light-years away from Earth, in the direction of the southern constellation Eridanus.