Dark energy camera captures 'cosmic tug of war' between two galaxies
The camera observed the early phases of a galactic merger, in which a large barred spiral galaxy will ultimately swallow a dwarf companion galaxy.
| Jul 26, 2023 07:16 AM EST
The spiral galaxy NGC 1532, also known as Haley’s Coronet, is caught in a lopsided tug of war with its smaller neighbor, the dwarf galaxy NGC 1531.
CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA Roberto Colombari, M. Zamani & D. de Martin (NSF’s NOIRLab)