A new theory claims dark energy originates inside black holes

A new theory claims to have found the origin of dark energy

Very little is known about dark energy, and its existence is theorized due to its gravitational effect on objects throughout the cosmos rather than any direct observations.

It was first proposed in the 1990s to explain the discovery that the universe is expanding at an accelerating rate. Scientists have long believed that dark energy is scattered throughout the universe in some form or another.

Now, though, the team of international astronomers has proposed that dark energy is actually found at the heart of most galaxies within their central black holes. The team comprises 17 researchers from nine different countries, led by the University of Hawai'i and including Imperial College London and STFC RAL Space physicists. They published their findings in two papers in The Astrophysical Journal and The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

"This is a really surprising result," study co-author Dr. Dave Clements, from the Department of Physics at Imperial, explained in a press statement. "We started off looking at how black holes grow over time and may have found the answer to one of the biggest problems in cosmology."