Underneath hydrothermal vents on a well-known undersea volcano along the East Pacific Rise near Central America, scientists have made an exciting discovery—a brand-new ecosystem.

Using an underwater robot, the research team uncovered concealed cave systems bustling with worms, snails, and chemosynthetic bacteria that flourish in water at 75 degrees Fahrenheit (25 degrees Celsius).

The discovery adds an intriguing twist to what we know about hydrothermal vents. Importantly, these newfound communities might be at risk due to deep-sea mining.

Life beneath hydrothermal vents

The 30-day expedition occurred on the Schmidt Ocean Institute's (SOI) research vessel Falkor (too). (Yes, in case you're familiar, it was named in honor of the German novel, The Neverending Story).