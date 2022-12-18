Dark matter: How the ESA's tiny telescope will reveal more about this mystery

The clumpiness in space is a robust prediction of our cosmological models, as it simply represents the outcome of gravity acting on matter. However, our models give conflicting predictions about the number of these clumps, which could be higher or lower depending on what type of particle or particles we assume dark matter to be made up of.

In the “standard” model of cosmology, dark matter particles are assumed to be “cold”, meaning they are heavy and slow-moving (an example would be “weakly interacting massive particles”, or Wimps). This implies that our Milky Way will contain hundreds of dark matter clumps, some of which will contain dwarf galaxies. But the problem is that we only see a few dozen dwarf galaxies around us, which is very puzzling. It could mean that most of these clumps are made of dark matter.

Cosmologists have other viable ideas, though. For example, if dark matter is “warm” - meaning that particles are much lighter and faster, such as sterile neutrinos - there would be far fewer clumps, to begin with. Observations can give us a final clue as to which model is right, but to get there, we first need an accurate census of dwarf galaxies orbiting the Milky Way.

The tip of the iceberg

There are strong indications that the dwarf galaxies discovered so far near the Milky Way or other large galaxies are just the tip of the iceberg, and that many more remain hidden behind the light of their hosts. Arrakhis will be able to discover this missing population even at large distances from us.

Observing this faint starlight has proven to be challenging even for the largest telescopes on Earth since it requires very deep imaging and surveying of large portions of the sky. Besides, the Earth’s atmosphere is a hindrance. Arrakhis will observe from space, with an innovative camera that probes deeper into both the optical and near-infrared part of the spectrum, and with a much wider field of view. (Incidentally, this type of camera can also look back at Earth with excellent resolution.)