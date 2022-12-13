Dark matter produces antimatter that can cross the galaxy

But in a recent groundbreaking experiment at particle collider facilities, scientists uncovered hope that some antinuclei could withstand interstellar travel without perishing.

These nuclei are theorized to form from collisions between high-energy cosmic rays and atoms floating through space, as well as when dark matter particles collide. If these tiny fragments can survive such extraordinary voyages, they may unlock new understandings regarding the mysterious substance that makes up most of our galaxy – dark matter!

LHC findings with the use of ALICE

Stefan Königstorfer of Germany's the Technical University of Munich, and his colleagues at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) sought to see if antinuclei generated in space could reach detectors in Earth's vicinity intact.

In a daring experiment at the CERN laboratory in Switzerland, researchers set out to measure something seemingly impossible: antihelium nuclei destruction.

Using the ALICE detector, they carefully counted collisions of high-energy protons with atoms that should have produced equal numbers of helium and antihelium nuclei. By inferring how many antinuclei were annihilated against materials composed of certain detectors – steel, carbon, and more – scientists were able to determine just what happens when these particles come into contact with ordinary matter!

The findings could help to answer long-standing questions about the nature of antimatter and its role in the universe.

The computer simulations developed by Königstorfer and his colleagues showed that the "disappearance probability" of antimatter particles is surprisingly low. They found that even after traveling vast distances through interstellar space, up to 50 percent of anti-nuclei created by dark matter would remain intact when coming close to Earth.