Dark matter is theorized to make up more than 30 percent of the matter-energy composition of the universe, yet has proved hard to detect.

An experiment, first devised 30 years ago, has now commenced in Germany to try to spot axions.

Axions are theoretical particles that are linked to dark matter.

One of the great enigmas of the universe is the hypothetical existence of dark matter. The matter which we can see and interact with is predicted to make up just 5 percent of the matter in the universe, and only around 0.5 percent of the matter-energy composition of the universe, with dark energy and dark matter taking up the rest.

Although dark matter supposedly makes up about 30 percent of the universe, it has never actually been detected. Now, a new experiment will use the world’s most sensitive instrument of its kind is set to scour for axions – potential dark matter particles.