The hunt for dark matter continues — now axions are leading candidates

Dark matter is one of the greatest mysteries in astronomy. It makes up 85 percent of the universe and is next to impossible to detect as it doesn't interact with electromagnetic radiation. The only way it interacts with other matter is through gravitational force.

Two leading candidates for dark matter are weakly interacting massive particles (WIMP) and axions. Axions are ultralight bosons, which scientists predict would behave like waves.

A new study by Alfred Amruth from the University of Hong Kong observed the gravitational lensing of a distant quasar. Their study was published in Nature Astronomy.

When a ring of light passes near large structures like galaxies, the light gets distorted by gravity. This distorted light causes objects in the background to get magnified and appear as a ring around the object being observed, in a process called gravitational lensing. The rings are called Einstein rings, named after Albert Einstein.

This is also the same method that allows telescopes like the SuperBIT to map and observe dark matter.

So, what did they find?

The team wanted to understand why lensed objects like galaxies and quasars fluctuate in brightness. For this, they chose to study the quasar named HS 0180+2554.