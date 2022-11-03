DARPA plans to dispatch satellites to 'spaceship graveyard'

The very low Earth orbit (VLEO) radius is home to a cemetery of defunct spacecraft that satellite operators sent into space to burn up upon re-entry. "You're essentially hanging out in the area where people send their spacecraft to die," according to Caleb Henry, a senior analyst at space analytics firm Quilty Analytics.

Due to its propensity to destroy technology, Henry claimed that VLEO is a "self-cleaning orbit." Thus, it is also known as the "disposal orbit." To navigate the debris, operators "have to keep an eye out for derelict spacecraft that others have abandoned or are actively in the process of disposing" of.

There is a 250 km-deep development gap because space companies cannot launch the same spacecraft in VLEO as they can in other orbits. The purpose of the DARPA is to stimulate innovation in the commercial sector.

Anything below 280 miles (450 kilometers) is considered to be a very low Earth orbit by DARPA. Henry estimates that the lowest limit is about 124 miles (200 kilometers); however, there is no precise starting point for it.

Why take the risk?

Government and private satellites clog up space, especially in low Earth orbit (LEO) levels. Compared to satellites in VLEO, DARPA claims that there are fewer dangers of radiation damage and accidents with space junk in those orbit levels.

VLEO's proximity to Earth offers advantages worth examining, as per the paperwork for a future contract from DARPA, including improved image performance and more precise geographic positioning systems, Bloomberg cited.