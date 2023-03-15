European Space Agency's Hera to inspect DART asteroid impact debris

Just to test that, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, most often called DART, was a spacecraft mission launched on September 26, 2022, and was made to deliberately slam into a pyramid-sized asteroid Dimorphos, successfully shortening the asteroid's orbit by 32 minutes, NASA officials announced. While Dimorphos did not pose any threat, the exercise was the first test of Earth's planetary defenses.

DART was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. And recently, five new studies concluded that the mission was a resounding success.

Why are we talking about something that happened in September last year?

The European Space Agency will launch a mission next year in October, called Hera, which will return to Dimorphos to inspect the damage done by DART. The mission’s aim is to perform a close-up survey of the aftermath of the collision by DART. It will also measure Dimorphos’ mass and make-up and also of Didymos, the asteroid that Dimorphos orbits around.

ESA's proposed Hera spacecraft. ESA

Hera is set to land on Dimorphos sometime in late 2026 and will embark on a rendezvous for around six months. And if all goes well, Hera, a car–sized probe outfitted with a large radio antenna and a pair of solar panels, will also try to make a full landing on Didymos.