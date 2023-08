Two hundred years after Charles Darwin's groundbreaking journey, environmentalists are gearing up to embark on a two-year expedition to four continents to study endemic wildlife and promote conservation. Dubbed "Darwin200", this voyage will mirror Darwin's famous voyage aboard the HMS Beagle, which set sail from Plymouth in 1831.

Darwin200 on the Oosterschelde

As per Reuters, the modern-day voyage will be undertaken on the Oosterschelde, a three-masted schooner built as a cargo vessel in 1917. The ship, which underwent a significant refurbishment in 1996, is now registered by the Dutch government as a monument of great cultural and historical value. It's considered the largest sailing vessel ever restored in the Netherlands.