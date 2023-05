A machine learning-based method developed by a Mount Sinai research team allows medical facilities to forecast the mortality risk for certain cardiac surgery patients. The new method is the first institution-specific model for determining the risk of a cardiac patient before surgery and was developed using vast amounts of Electronic Health Data (EHR).

Comparing the data-driven approach to the current population-derived models reveals a considerable performance improvement.

“The standard-of-care risk models used today are limited by their applicability to specific types of surgeries, leaving out significant numbers of patients undergoing complex or combination procedures for which no models exist,” says senior author Ravi Iyengar, Ph.D., the Dorothy H. and Lewis Rosenstiel Professor of Pharmacological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director of the Mount Sinai Institute for Systems Biomedicine. “Our team rigorously combined electronic health record data and machine learning methods to demonstrate for the first time how individual institutions can build their own risk models for post-cardiac surgery mortality.”