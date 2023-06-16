Days on Earth were only 19-hours long in the Precambrian era

Traditionally, a consistent trend has been observed by scientists who suggest the Moon has been moving away from Earth over the past three or four billion years.

There was a long period in Earth’s history when days were shorter and the moon orbited closer to the planet.

The study, published in Universe Today, was conducted by Ross N. Mitchell, a Professor of geoscience and geology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Uwe Kirscher, a research fellow at the Institute for Geoscience Research at Curtin University, Australia.

The length of the day was five hours shorter than the 24 hours we currently experience. Geologists find that during the mid-Proterozoic era, a day used to be 19 hours long for approximately one billion years.