In a world first, University of Queensland researchers have successfully bred lethal cone snails in a laboratory aquarium, opening up new possibilities for drug development, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.

The successful breeding of cone snails in a controlled laboratory setting offers a sustainable approach to accessing their potent conotoxins, benefiting both drug development and biodiversity conservation.

What can cone snail venoms be used for?

This accomplishment has also enabled researchers to study the biological changes that occur during different stages of these creatures' lives, including the composition of their complex venom.

Cone snails encompass around 1,000 distinct species, each possessing its unique venom recipe. Their venoms, consisting of numerous compounds, have garnered significant attention from scientists.