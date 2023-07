A team of researchers at the University of Florida (UF) recently published a study showing that drinking non-alcoholic muscadine wine can prevent fast aging of the skin in middle-aged and elderly women.

It must be noted that many companies selling muscadine wine also claim their beverages have anti-aging properties. However, most commercially available muscadine wines contain alcohol, and they may not deliver the same results as the researchers observed in the non-alcoholic drink.

“Alcohol would add another variable to the study that may cause the effects to be different. We used dealcoholized muscadine wine because we were interested in the effect of the bioactive compounds in wine, specifically the polyphenols, on skin health,” said Lindsey Christman, one of the study authors and a graduate research assistant at UF.