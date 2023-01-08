Remains of retired NASA satellite that spent 38 years in service set to fall on Earth

"The Department of Defense predicted that the 5,400-pound satellite will reenter the atmosphere at approximately 6:40 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 8, with an uncertainty of +/- 17 hours," read the statement.

"NASA and the Defense Department will continue to monitor the reentry and update the predictions."

The ERBS collected data on how the Earth absorbs and radiates the energy from the sun, as well as measurements of stratospheric ozone, water vapor, nitrogen dioxide, and aerosols, for 21 years.

Montreal Protocol Agreement

The Space agency expects most of the satellite to burn up during reentry, but some components may survive. The risk of harm to people on Earth is very low, with approximately a 1 in 9,400 chance.

The ERBS far exceeded its expected two-year lifespan, operating until 2005 and helping researchers understand the effects of human activities on the Earth's radiation balance.

ERBS was launched on October 5, 1984, by the Space Shuttle Challenger during the STS-41-G mission and deactivated on October 14, 2005. NASA

The satellite "carried three instruments, two to measure the Earth's radiative energy budget, and one to measure stratospheric constituents, including ozone." read the statement.

"The Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment II (SAGE II) on the ERBS made stratospheric measurements. SAGE II collected important data that confirmed the ozone layer was declining on a global scale."

This data played a huge role in the Montreal Protocol Agreement, which led to a reduction in the use of ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons. The ERBS's mission has been continued by projects such as the Clouds and the Earth's Radiant Energy System (CERES).