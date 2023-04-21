What happens when we read? Decoding the brain's dual networks

Reading is a fascinating process that engages many regions of our brain. We all know it's an essential skill, but did you know that reading is like weightlifting for our minds? The more we read, the stronger our neural connections become, and the better we get at it. But what happens in our brains when we read? Scientists have been trying to answer this question for years, and a new study has finally shed some light on the matter.

A groundbreaking study led by neuroscientist Oscar Woolnough from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston shed new light on how our brains process language. According to the research, two distinct brain networks get activated while reading.

The research team used an innovative approach to study the brain activity of 36 people with intracranial electrodes implanted as part of epilepsy treatment. By recording their neural activity while they read, the researchers were able to observe how different parts of the brain worked together to make sense of words.

Human brain nopparit/iStock

The researchers instructed the participants to read three types of texts: meaningful sentences, a list of words, and sentences that used correct grammar but had made-up words, which the researchers called 'Jabberwocky' sentences. The results were fascinating.