In the vast tapestry of human existence, Homo sapiens stand alone as the sole extant species of the Homo genus. Yet, the precise reasons behind our species' success while other members of the Homo genus, including coexisting members, faced extinction are shrouded in uncertainty.

Did we possess exceptional adaptations to Pleistocene (c. 2.58 million to 11,700 years ago) environments that allowed us to outcompete our early Homo brethren? Or were we simply fortunate survivors in a game of chance?

Moving closer to finding these sought-after answers could involve developing a greater understanding of the relationship between hominins (the taxonomic tribe that includes humans as well as chimpanzees and bonobos) and their ecological environment — at least according to a new study published in Science.