Deep sea creatures: the amazing under-explored part of the world

Do you ever think about the creatures that lie deep below the seas?

The deep seas

Despite being the most inhospitable environment on Earth, the deep sea is home to an astonishing variety of life. It is puzzling how such a wide variety of species could have evolved in the face of such seemingly inhospitable habitats – and yet they have. Deep sea vents and nutrient flow are likely contributing factors.

According to deep sea ecologist Dr. Ramirez-Llodra, at the Norwegian Institute for Water Research, typically, the ocean floor below 656 feet (200 meters) is usually termed the deep sea, an area where sunlight is sparse and primary production is limited.

Per Ramirez-Llodra, abyssal plains, areas in excess of 3,000 meters of ocean depth, cover over half of Earth's surface. Therefore, it is important to remember that the deep sea is not an exceptional environment; rather, for much of the planet, it is the norm, while terrestrial ecosystems are actually less common.

The exact number of marine species is a mystery that has yet to be solved by experts, but an estimated 240,000 marine species are known to exist today. Yet, there is concern that marine ecosystems are in decline owing to human activities such as increasing water temperatures and waste.

However, new species are continually being discovered, and anything from a hundred thousand to a million additional species are thought to exist but remain unfound.

Over the past few decades, the deep seas have provided a treasure trove of data on animal evolution.

Adaptation and evolution

Just like all life, the animals that live in the ocean's depths have evolved or adapted to their environment. Constant low temperatures, total darkness, and intense underwater pressure are all part of this environment. These creatures, for instance, may utilize hydrothermal vents in the deep sea to thrive and survive at such high pressures, low temperatures, in the absence of light, and in the presence of hazardous substances like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) and polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs).

Deep sea fish tend to be tiny and soft, with little bones. Several species of deep-sea fish have evolved the ability to produce their own light, which they use bioluminescence to emit. These glowing organs attract both prey and prospective partners.

What are some of the more fascinating sea creatures

We’ve talked about how generally unknown the deep seas are. But the creatures we are familiar with, who make a home in these dark, cold depths, have peculiar appearances due to the extreme conditions of their habitat. Due to their sometimes garish looks, some even call them deep-sea monsters.

1. The Anglerfish

There's a good reason why the anglerfish is considered a rather scary fish. From a human perspective, it may very well be one of the ugliest creatures in the known world and one of the scariest deep sea creatures known to man. Its environment, the dark depths of the ocean floor, is one of the most hostile places on Earth.