Deep sea fossil spines reveal life after huge mass extinction

The deep sea, a realm shrouded in mystery and darkness, is often considered a relatively young ecosystem in the grand history of our planet. However, recent research published in PLOS ONE has unveiled a revelation that challenges this notion.

Scientists from the University of Gottingen, Germany, have provided the first fossil evidence of a stable colonization of the deep sea floor by higher invertebrates, dating back at least 104 million years.

Ancient deep sea secrets

The key to this discovery lies in the fossilized spines of irregular echinoids, commonly known as sea urchins.

These remarkable findings not only shed light on the ancient inhabitants of the deep sea but also offer insights into their evolution in response to ever-changing environmental conditions.