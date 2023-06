Researchers have made an exciting discovery regarding magnetotactic bacteria— a unique type capable of aligning themselves with the Earth's magnetic field.

Until now, these bacteria have only been observed in terrestrial and shallow water environments. However, an analysis of a hydrothermal vent has revealed that they can also thrive in the ocean's depths.

Magnetotactic bacteria's significance stretches far beyond their role in Earth's ecosystem. In fact, researchers passionately argue that these magnetic marvels could exist as far as Mars or other celestial bodies.

What's the significance of magnetosomes in bacteria?

Within their minuscule structures, magnetotactic bacteria harbor magnetosomes—iron crystals enveloped by a protective membrane. Astonishingly, these magnetosomes align themselves so that the bacteria become like living compasses, pointing in the same direction as Earth's magnetic field (towards the north or south).