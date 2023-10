In the realm of material science, understanding the delicate balance between strength and vulnerability has been a quest that has spanned decades.

Take the case of metals; they are strong and workable because of something known as linear flaws or dislocations. But they can also cause materials to break catastrophically, as happens every time you snap the pull tab off a Coke can.

Now, a recent breakthrough in the field has provided clarity on a contentious debate that has lasted for half a century. A study has found that minute linear flaws within materials possess a unique ability to traverse at astonishing speeds, even surpassing the pace of sound waves.