The novel desalination technologies making potable water more accessible

A rotating water desalination device

The rotating desalination device UrFU/Ilya Safarov

The first innovation we reported is thermal-based and was developed by an international team of researchers, including engineers from Ural Federal University (Ur).

Together these desalination technologies are number 11 in Interesting Engineering's series showcasing the best innovations of 2022. Check back to discover more about groundbreaking AI, unique solar panels, new 3D printing methods and much more.

This 'solar distiller' utilizes a slowly rotating cylinder by a solar-powered DC motor and, upon testing a prototype, could achieve up to 400 percent more power efficiency than traditional devices.

This desalination technology is crucial because it uses solar energy to distill water, possibly making dirty water pure for large areas of the world that lack access to clean water. For instance, according to the United Nations (UN), more than 700 million people worldwide lack access to clean drinking water.

Better yet, given that the Middle East has a large capacity for solar energy yet confronts a water deficit, such technology may be in high demand there in the years to come.

For instance, the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates uses drone-generated electric shocks to induce clouds to rain over the area, which receives barely 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain each year.

A novel desalination membrane

The desalination membrane Mohammed Rasool Qtaishat et al.

The second desalination technology that makes it to number 11 is a world-first novel class of aluminum-based biporous membranes that effectively remove salt from seawater at temperatures much lower than conventional alternatives.