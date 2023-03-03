Most detailed geological model reveals Earth's last 100 million years

How has Earth's surface changed over time?

The interaction of climate, tectonics, and time produces powerful forces that shape the surface of our planet. What appears to be as solid as a rock is continually changing- for instance, even mountains constantly evolve.

"To predict the future, we must understand the past. But our geological models have only provided a fragmented understanding of how our planet's recent physical features formed," said lead author Dr. Tristan Salles from the University of Sydney School of Geosciences in a press release.

He states that a continuous model of the interactions between river basins, global-scale erosion, and sediment deposition during the past 100 million years simply doesn't exist.

Of course, until now.

By mixing geodynamics, tectonic, and climatic forces with surface activities, the scientific team developed a model over 100 million years (down to kilometer-scale) that can be divided into frames of a million years.

A detailed Earth evolution model Dr. Tristan Salles et al.

"So, this is a big advance. It's not only a tool to help us investigate the past but will help scientists understand and predict the future, as well," claimed Salles. Additionally, he explained that understanding the flow of terrestrial sediment to marine environments is vital to comprehend present-day ocean chemistry: