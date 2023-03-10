New study reveals terrifying details about deadly ancient fish 'Dunk'

The discovery was made by Russell Engelman, a doctoral student at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio. It all began during the pandemic when Engelman looked at Dunk specimens at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, and something just didn’t add up for him.

"Everything in biology is influenced by body size," he told Live Science. "I tried using some of the old measurements, and biologically, they just didn't make sense."

Engelman found that the skull of the fish simply did not match up with a 30-foot-long (9-meter-long) body, so he decided to find out how the original researchers determined the size of Dunk. It was then that the real issues with the fish’s proportions emerged.

"I went back through the literature, and it turned out that most previous authors who had talked about this were basically just eyeballing it," Engelman told Live Science.

So Engelman proceeded to analyze the proportions of various fish skulls as related to their bodies and concluded that instead of being 30 feet (9m) long, Dunk was likely no longer than 13 feet (4 m).

No less terrifying

Although smaller than previously conceived, this massive armored fish is no less impressive. It boasted blade-like jaws that could snap shut with 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms) of force and had a bony, armored skull attached to a skeleton of cartilage.

Its skull was terrifyingly phenomenal as it measured nearly three feet (85 centimeters) tall. Experts have compared it to the main character of the film Alien.