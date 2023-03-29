Ground-breaking 'antineutrino' detector requires pure water only

This is a groundbreaking achievement, as prior experiments have used a liquid scintillator, a costly medium due to the large amounts needed for detecting antineutrinos.

What are antineutrino and neutrinos?

Klein explains that neutrinos and antineutrinos are tiny subatomic particles and the most abundant particles in the universe. Yet, they have been challenging to detect due to their sparse interactions with other matter and because they cannot be shielded. But because of how they work, we can use them to learn about things like how the universe was made and how far away astronomical objects are.

Also, they can be used in the real world to watch over nuclear reactors and possibly learn about secret nuclear activities.

While neutrinos are produced by high-energy reactions like nuclear reactions in stars, antineutrinos are usually produced artificially by nuclear reactors. By measuring antineutrinos from reactors, scientists can tell if a reactor is on or off and maybe even what kind of nuclear fuel it is burning.

This method could help monitor a reactor in a foreign country and determine if the country is switching from a power-generating reactor to one making weapons-grade material.

However, reactor antineutrinos are low in energy, making it difficult to detect them. The detector must be clean from any trace amounts of radioactivity and have a low enough threshold to detect the events. Additionally, the reactor must contain at least 1,000 tons of water to monitor a reactor as far away as 149.13 miles (240 kilometers).