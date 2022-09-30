Scientists want to use a mineral to detect nuclear exposure in space

The team is currently working on a non-electronic, hackmanite-based UV radiation dosimeter that will be tested aboard the International Space Station. By observing hackmanite's transformation from white to pink due to UV rays, radiation exposure in space can be calculated.

The scientists, along with laboratories of Swedish partners, the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, and the radiochemistry laboratory of the University of Turku, looked at the reactions of the synthetic hackmanite to beta particles (positrons), gamma radiation, and alpha particles. They found that hackmanite exhibits color changes in response to various radiation types, indicating that it is a 'radiochromic' substance- a previously unknown property.

Nuclear radiation creates an unexplored structural defect in hackmanite

But that wasn't all. The key to discovering the new feature was when the researchers could verify, with computational results, that nuclear radiation creates a new type of structural defect in hackmanite. This defect functions as a specific kind of memory device for the material.

While hackmanite is not destroyed by radiation, it does provide a novel kind of intelligent function (i.e., gamma exposure memory), which has not been found in any other substance, according to the researchers.

Despite the gamma exposure memory and the structural defect, hackmanite maintains one of its core intellectual properties—the ability to alter its color continually.

The memory trace will remain even when the color is changed back to the original

Professor Mika Lastusaairi, leader of the research group, in a statement further explains, "the memory trace will remain even when the color is changed back to the original. It becomes visible when the sample is colored again using a UV lamp."