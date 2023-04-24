New TEG device generates electricity day and night using solar and radiative cooling

Researchers at the Jimei University in China have developed a passive device that can generate electricity during the day as well as at night. The device is a thermoelectric generator (TEG) that uses the difference between the temperatures of the surface to generate electricity.

Thermoelectric generators are passive devices that use the heat being emitted from a surface to generate electricity. The technology has been trialed in wearable electronics where it uses body heat or even around heating pipes where it makes use of heat lost to the environment to generate electricity instead.

A multi-disciplinary team of researchers at Jimei University was looking for ways to overcome the inconvenience of batteries that either need replacement or recharging. Moreover, the use of batteries is also unsustainable in the long run and they developed a self-powered thermoelectric generator

How does the thermoelectric generator work?

A TEG generates electricity in the presence of a temperature gradient. Electrons begin to flow from the hot area to the cold area of the material and generate an electric current. While this is the principle of a TEG, the current produced is usually not sufficient to do any meaningful work and its production is also unstable.