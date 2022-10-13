Scientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
The universe, while often mystifying, also reminds us at times just how wondrous it can be. A new study reports that diamonds may be raining from the sky on ice giants Neptune and Uranus, with some possibly reaching millions of carats in weight.
This idea was previously hypothesized, and an earlier study by the same researchers showed the actual formation of a diamond rain during an experiment that approximated the conditions inside the faraway planets. Now, the scientists improved upon their findings in a new experiment that created conditions approximating the conditions on Neptune and Uranus even more closely.
