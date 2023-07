Volcanic eruptions that shoot diamonds high into the sky, scattering them all over the Earth's surface, have long been a captivating mystery for scientists.

Now, a recent study published in Nature may have finally unraveled the mystery behind these extraordinary events. That is, the answer may lie deep underground — more than 100 miles beneath the Earth's surface — involving rare and spectacular forces.

Where at depth do diamonds come from?

The study led by Prof. Tom Gernon from the University of Southampton has shed light on the mysterious processes behind what can be described as rare eruptions. Additionally, the authors provide insights into where diamond-rich deposits are most likely to be found.