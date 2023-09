Astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch from Technical University Berlin has put forward a controversial argument that NASA's Viking landers could have unintentionally destroyed microbial life on Mars almost 50 years ago. His hypothesis, published in a June 27 article for Big Think, has lately caused a divide amongst experts and reignited debates surrounding the scientific process of searching for life beyond Earth.

The Viking missions

In 1976, NASA launched the Viking 1 and Viking 2 landers, which performed four distinct experiments to explore the Martian landscape for signs of life. These experiments were the gas chromatograph mass spectrometer (GCMS), the labeled release experiment, the pyrolytic release experiment, and the gas exchange experiment.