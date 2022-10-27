Comets vs. asteroids: Here are 7 differences between the two very common objects

But both are distinctly different things, as you are about to find out.

What is a comet and where do they come from?

In short, comets are large ice and dust-based bodies that orbit the Sun. But there is, of course, a lot more to them than that.

Artist's impression of a comet, solarseven/iStock

Comets are ancient objects that date from the birth of our Solar System, around 4.5 billion years ago. They are perhaps best known for their long, streaming tails.

However, the majority of comets are located far out in our Solar System. Some are found in the Kuiper Belt, a vast disc of icy objects located beyond the orbit of Neptune. This is where short-period comets, which take less than 200 years to orbit the Sun, are thought to originate.

The Oort Cloud, a theoretical sphere-shaped shell encircling the solar system at a distance of around 100,000 astronomical units (AU)(around 100,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun, is thought to be home to vast quantities of additional comets. Because of how much longer it takes them to orbit the Sun, these are known as long-period comets.

It is thought that some long-period comets could take as long as 30 million years to complete one orbit of the Sun. The comet with the longest known period completes one orbit of the Sun in excess of 250,000 years!

Comets can be wrenched from their homes in the Kuiper Belt (or Oort Cloud) by the gravitational pull of a planet or star. If strong enough, this can cause a comet to be steered toward the Sun and the inner planets of the Solar System.

This process results in the comets effectively being diverted from their usual course. If you were to track them for some time, their orbits would resemble lengthy, stretched ovals.

The comet swings around behind the Sun as it approaches the Sun with increasing speed before turning around and returning to its original direction.

Some comets can even collide with the Sun and atomize, never to be seen again.

A comet in the night's sky. Allexxandar/iStock

But, for those few comets that survive the ordeal and make it to the inner Solar System, we here on Earth are usually in for a visual treat for a short period of time.

What are the main parts of a comet?

Every comet has a nucleus, which is its solid, frozen core. This ball of ice and dust is usually less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) across, which is roughly the size of a small town. Although, in April 2022, the Hubble Space Telescope imaged a comet nucleus with a diameter of just under 80 miles - the largest ever seen by astronomers.

According to experts, comets in the Kuiper Belt or Oort Cloud are really little more than frozen nuclei.

However, a comet begins to warm up as it approaches the Sun. The ices eventually start to transform into a gas. This may also cause gas jets to erupt from the comet, ejecting dust along with them. The freely escaping gases and dust form the coma, which surrounds the nucleus.

For much the same reason, this process also leads to the development of tails on comets.

A brilliant, curving tail that spreads for millions of miles behind the comet is created as dust and gases stream away from the comet's nucleus under the influence of solar radiation pressure.

More recently, astronomers have discovered that comets actually have two distinct tails when they look closely. One is formed from dust and appears white or yellow in color.

This dust tail follows the comet in a wide, gently curving arc. The other tail, called an ion tail, is bluish and is composed of ions or gas molecules that have an electrical charge. These tails always face away from the Sun.

Have we ever visited a comet?

Comets have piqued people's curiosity for thousands of years, with some becoming returning visitors over the ages. While they are visually stunning, it is often difficult to actually "see" the nucleus of each comet due to it being obscured by the coma's gas and dust that surrounds it.

This has held back our complete understanding of the nature of comets. However, in recent years, a number of spacecraft have had the opportunity to closely examine comets.

Computer generated image of Rosetta probe on comet surface. NASA YouTube Channel

In fact, NASA’s Stardust mission collected samples from Comet Wild 2 (pronounced like “Vilt Two” in English) and brought them back to Earth. Scientists found those particles to be rich in hydrocarbons, which are chemicals we consider the “building blocks” of life.

The European Space Agency's Rosetta mission, which included a number of NASA instruments, has also managed to examine Comet 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko. After deploying a lander, Philae, on the comet's nucleus, Rosetta spent two years orbiting it and relaying signals from Philae.