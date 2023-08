Paleontologists uncovered two new species related to Tyrannosaurus rex in Morocco that lived during the late Cretaceous period, just before the massive asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs.

Like T. rex, these relatives had tiny bulldog-like snouts and significantly shorter arms.

These newly discovered species are members of the Abelisauridae, a carnivorous dinosaur family that ruled parts of the southern hemisphere some 66 million years ago.

As per the official release from the University of Bath, these new species of dinosaurs were “counterparts” to the tyrannosaurs of the Northern Hemisphere.

Both newly found species have yet to be named.

Examination of fossil remains

One species' fossil remnants contain a foot bone, indicating that the creature was around eight feet (two and a half meters) long.