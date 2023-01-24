New pterosaur species with more than 400 teeth unearthed in Germany

The most striking feature is its teeth. While some members of the pterosaurs had a number of big, sharp teeth for stabbing prey, others were toothless.

"There is one other pterosaur with more teeth—Pterodaustro from Argentina—but it has stubby teeth in its upper jaw and even longer teeth in its lower jaw," said Professor David Martill, Professor of Palaeobiology and lead author of the study.

The teeth of Balaenognathus maeuseri, however, are fine and equally sized in both the upper and lower jaws, with more teeth in the upper jaw than the lower jaw.

"The jaws of this pterosaur are really long and lined with small fine, hooked teeth, with tiny spaces between them like a nit comb. The long jaw is curved upwards like an avocet, and at the end, it flares out like a spoonbill. There are no teeth at the end of its mouth, but there are teeth all the way along both jaws right to the back of its smile," added Professor Martill.

An extraordinary feeding mechanism

The bones of Balaenognathus maeuseri found in the slab of limestone. University of Portsmouth

The teeth suggest an extraordinary feeding mechanism while they waded through the water. It would use its spoon-shaped beak to funnel the water and then its teeth to squeeze out excess liquid, leaving prey trapped in its mouth.