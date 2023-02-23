Why are some dinosaurs huge and others small? The answer is unexpected

Why is the biggest dinosaur so big?

Numerous animals, including dinosaurs, had bones that slowed or stopped growing yearly. Similar to tree rings, these marks reveal the animal's age and can be used to calculate the growth rate.

"Rings like these are called cortical growth marks," Michael D. D'Emic, a paleontologist at Adelphi University and the study's lead author, said in a press release.

"Widely spaced rings indicate faster growth, and narrowly spaced rings tell us that an animal was growing more slowly," he added.

Broken shin bone of a carnivorous dinosaur, showing rings like the rings of a tree Michael D. D’Emic

A total of 80 different theropod bones were examined by his team of international researchers, who measured roughly 500 such growth rings.

They discovered that there was no relationship between growth rate and body size.

"Some gigantic dinosaurs grew very slowly, slower than alligators do today. And some smaller dinosaurs grew very fast, as fast as mammals that are alive today," highlighted D'Emic.

The results were particularly unexpected because it is generally believed that animals evolve to be larger by growing more quickly than their ancestors. This study demonstrates that it's equally likely that larger and smaller animals had growth spurts that lasted longer or less time.

Co-author Thomas Pascucci, whose graduate thesis contributed to the research, highlighted how awe-inspiring prehistoric animals like dinosaurs are due to how dissimilar these appear to be to our modern environment.