Dinosaurs were in their prime until an asteroid hit the Earth 66 million years ago

The dinosaurs, on the other hand, were firmly established in ecological niches to which they were remarkably well adapted. According to researchers, mammals didn't only benefit from the demise of dinosaurs. By diversifying, they were developing benefits for themselves. They did this by occupying new ecological niches, changing their diets and behaviors, and quickly responding to minuscule climatic changes.

"Dinosaurs were going strong, with stable ecosystems"

Experts believe these behaviors helped them survive the asteroid attack because they were more adapted than dinosaurs to deal with sudden and violent damage.

"Dinosaurs were going strong, with stable ecosystems, right until the asteroid suddenly killed them off. Meanwhile, mammals were diversifying their diets, ecologies, and behaviors while dinosaurs were still alive," said Prof. Steve Brusatte, senior author and Personal Chair of Paleontology and Evolution, School of GeoSciences, University of Edinburgh.

"So it wasn't simply that mammals took advantage of the dinosaurs dying, but they were making their own advantages, which ecologically preadapted them to survive the extinction and move into niches left vacant by the dead dinosaurs."

The study was published in Science Advances on December 7.

Study abstract:

It has long been debated why groups such as non-avian dinosaurs became extinct, whereas mammals and other lineages survived the Cretaceous/Paleogene mass extinction 66 million years ago. We used Markov networks, ecological niche partitioning, and Earth System models to reconstruct North American food webs and simulate ecospace occupancy before and after the extinction event. We find a shift in the latest Cretaceous dinosaur faunas, as medium-sized species counterbalanced a loss of megaherbivores. Still, dinosaur niches were otherwise stable and static, potentially contributing to their demise. Smaller vertebrates, including mammals, followed a consistent trajectory of increasing trophic impact and relaxation of niche limits beginning in the latest Cretaceous and continuing after the mass extinction. Mammals did not simply proliferate after the extinction event; rather, their earlier ecological diversification might have helped them survive.