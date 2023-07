Visual perspective-taking is an important part of cognition.

This ability is shared by humans, apes, dogs and crows.

A new study found the ability likely originated in dinosaurs at least 60 million years before mammals.

Humans tend to regard their own species as the yardstick by which all others are to be measured. We often think our unique abilities, especially our intellectual prowess, are what set us apart from others in the animal kingdom.

One aspect of that mastery is the ability to adopt visual perspective taking, the consideration of what another person can see from a different point of view, considered an advanced cognitive skill.

This sounds like a very simple thing, but it’s actually fundamental to how we interact with other people. This is because, if you can track what someone else can see, then you have a better idea of what that person knows.