Mysterious disappearance of megafauna: why humans may share the blame

Come with us on a journey to discover the incredible megafauna of the Pleistocene Epoch and discover some of the most plausible theories and explanations.

What was the megafauna?

More accurately called the Pleistocene megafauna, they were a group of enormous animals that inhabited Earth throughout the Pleistocene period (roughly between 2.5 million and 11,700 years ago).

The latter date, 11,700, corresponds with an event known as the Younger Dryas, which we'll discuss in more detail later.

An iconic artistic representation of the megafauna of the Pleistocene. Mauricio Antón/Wikimedia Commons

During the Quaternary extinction event, many Pleistocene megafaunas became extinct, drastically altering ecosystems worldwide. The cause for this is very much a matter of heated scientific debate, but theories range from humans or climate change being the leading causes.

The classification of a member of the megafauna typically includes animals (usually mammals) whose size is more than 99 pounds (45 kilograms).

The types of creatures included in this classification vary from continent to continent.

For instance, the Australian Pleistocene megafauna includes the enormous Diprotodon, which resembled a giant wombat, and the enormous Megalania goanna.

Some of the most notable examples that lived in Europe include mammoths, cave lions, cave bears, straight-tusked elephants, interglacial rhinoceros (Stephanorhinus), heavy-bodied Asian antelope (Spirocerus), Eurasian hippopotamuses, woolly rhinoceros, gigantic deer, saber-toothed cat (Homotherium), and the leopard.

Of all megafauna that ever existed, most of the remaining species can be found in Africa. But what happened to the rest?

Let's take a look at the most prevalent theories.

What wiped out the megafauna?

We are not entirely sure, but megafauna worldwide likely became extinct due to ecological and environmental reasons. Whatever the cause, we do have a good idea of the timing.

Fossil evidence from numerous continents indicates that megafauna animals went extinct at or close to the end of the last glacial period. Various megafauna appears to have gone extinct at different times.

Still, the overall trend over a few hundred thousand years points to the large-scale wiping out of most of the larger animals of the day.

For example, the straight-tusked elephant went extinct in Eurasia between 100,000 and 50,000 years ago. Between 50,000 and 16,000 years ago, the Eurasian hippopotamuses, interglacial rhinoceros, heavy-bodied Asian antelope, and cave bears (Ursus spelaeus) also vanished.

The saber-toothed cat (Homotherium), the cave lion, and the leopard disappeared from Europe 28,000, 11,900, and 27,000 years ago. Between 16,000 and 11,500 years ago, the woolly rhinoceros and the last mammoths died too.

After 11,500 years ago, the big deer vanished, with the last pocket remaining in western Siberia until about 7,700 years ago.

However, the extinction event was not total. A small population of mammoths was still present on Wrangel Island 4,500 years ago.

So, what happened to them?

As we've previously mentioned, the currently most supported theories include pressure from climate change and the possible impact of human hunting.

As for the former, scientists have managed to reconstruct how the climate changed throughout this period. A series of severe and quick climate changes, with regional temperature swings of up to 16 °C, characterized the Late Pleistocene and have been linked to the extinction of large mammals.

However, megafaunal extinctions during the height of the last glacial maximum (LGM) do not appear to have occurred, indicating that growing seasonality and the subsequent changes in available plants were not the sole cause.

While climate change appears to have been bad for large mammals, the climate changes of the time might have benefited our early ancestors.

Roughly 195,000 years ago, the ancestors of modern humans first appeared in East Africa. Some left Africa roughly 60,000 to 90,000 years ago, with one group eventually making it to Central Asia roughly 50,000 to 40,000 years ago.

From there, people traveled to Europe. Human remains dating to 43,000–45,000 years ago have been found in Italy, Britain, and the European Russian Arctic.

Around 27,000 years ago, another group left Central Asia and made it to the lower Yana River in Siberia, which is well above the Arctic Circle. In the central Siberian Arctic, at Yenisei Bay, mammoth remains that humans hunted 45,000 years ago have been discovered.

Between 20,000 and 11,000 years ago, when the Wisconsin glacier had retreated, but before rising sea levels submerged the Bering land bridge, modern humans made their way across the Bering land bridge and into North America.

However, there is still disagreement among academics over the timing of human migration to the Americas.

The first agricultural practices appeared in the Fertile Crescent 11,500 years ago.

Megafaunas are thought by some to have evolved initially in response to glacial circumstances and to have gone extinct with the arrival of warmer temperatures and the changes to vegetation this brought.

Illustration of Paleo-Indians hunting a glyptodon. Heinrich Harder/Wikimedia Commons

Megafauna extinction in temperate Eurasia and North America ended simultaneously as a sizable expanse of forest replaced the huge periglacial tundra in both regions. Elk, deer, and pigs, better suited to forests, supplanted glacial species like mammoths and woolly rhinoceros.

Horses moved south to the steppes of central Asia while reindeer (caribou) moved north. Even though humans just began to colonize non-tropical Eurasia and non-tropical North America less than 15,000 years ago and 10,000 years ago, respectively,

Areas that are tropical or subtropical have seen less drastic climatic change. The most notable of these changes was converting a sizable portion of north Africa into the greatest desert on the planet. Africa and tropical and subtropical Asia both avoided catastrophic faunal extinction, which allowed some of the continent's megafauna to survive to the modern day.