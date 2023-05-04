Discovered Fossil in California make scientists question the evolution of Cycad plants

Two University of Kansas paleobotanists have discovered a well-preserved 80-million-year pollen cone in California, and the discovery is set to change how scientists view cycad plants. Before now, Cycads – which are a group of gymnosperms that have a striking resemblance to miniature palm trees – were believed to be “living fossils.”

The findings of this discovery were published in the journal New Phytologist. In the journal, the lead author, Andre's Elgorriaga, emphasized that Cycads aren't so famous, however, they constitute a significant part of plant diversity, making up to 25% of all gymnosperms. They are seed-producing plants with thick stems and short stature, and they produce cones like pine cones.