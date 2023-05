A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reports on a discovery that might have found a novel way of using a specific type of convection. Called Rayleigh–Bénard convection, this discovery can help us better understand how fluids flow when heated from below. This could have some exciting applications in the real world, including making discoveries in how the Earth's liquid core behaves or how molecules move in boiling water.

In case you are unaware, Rayleigh-Bénard convection occurs when a fluid is heated from below and cooled from above; it can result in visible patterns and motion. This phenomenon creates convection cells as the heated fluid rises, becomes less dense, then cools and sinks back down. The interplay between buoyancy and heat transfer gives rise to distinct patterns in the cells, which vary depending on factors like temperature difference and container dimensions. Rayleigh-Bénard convection has practical applications in fields such as meteorology and engineering, where it influences heat transfer and fluid dynamics.