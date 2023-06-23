Disputed study claims Betelgeuse is much closer to supernova

Betelgeuse has shown unprecedented activity in recent years, transitioning from a state of extreme dullness to a remarkable surge in brightness, increasing its brightness by about 50 percent.

Speculation of a supernova intensifies whenever any alterations occur within this red supergiant star situated in the Orion constellation of the Milky Way galaxy.

Now, the eruption of Betelgeuse as a supernova is an undeniable eventuality. However, the uncertainty lies in determining when this will precisely occur, primarily due to the peculiar chemical processes unfolding deep within the star's core.

The majority of scientific studies have highlighted that it will not erupt in our lifetimes. However, a new controversial study predicts that it might happen within the next few decades.