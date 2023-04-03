Divers enter highly-contaminated Sellafield nuclear pond, a first in 65 years

The Pile Fuel Storage Pond, one of Sellafield's oldest buildings, was built in the 1940s to support the Windscale Piles, the site's first nuclear reactors. This 328-foot (100-meter) long outdoor pond was used for cooling, storage, and de-canning spent fuel from the reactors as part of the UK's post-war atomic weapons program. In the 1960s, the plant stopped running, and since then, decaying nuclear fuel, algae, and other trash have turned into sludge.

Over the past decade, significant progress has been made in retrieving and safely storing fuel, bulk sludge, and redundant equipment from the pond. However, it remains one of the world's most complex decommissioning challenges and a priority project for Sellafield Ltd. and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA). Divers enter the pond via a specially installed access platform and position themselves on a metal dive stand with a shielded floor. From here, they work up to 3.5-hour shifts to retrieve sludge and debris from the pond floor, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Even though robots and other tools are usually used to clean up and shut down nuclear plants today, the divers working in the pond have a lot of experience diving in radioactive environments around the world, including at Dungeness A and Sizewell A in the UK. Lessons learned from these sites have informed the team's work at the Pile Fuel Storage Pond, which presents unique challenges due to its age and complexity.