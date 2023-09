In a remarkable find, traces of ancient DNA have been found preserved in a fossilized sea turtle dating back six million years ago.

The prehistoric sea turtle fossil was discovered in Panama's Chagres Formation on the Caribbean coast.

The detailed analysis of the fossil remains was carried out by a team of paleontologists led by Edwin Cadena of the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, Colombia.

As per the press release, the examination revealed this upper Miocene Epoch-era specimen could be one of the oldest turtle fossil evidence found to date.

Bone cells preserved with DNA remains

The partial fossil consists of a mostly intact carapace, which is the turtle's shell. But the rest of the skeleton is missing. The turtle would have measured approximately one foot (30 cm) in length.