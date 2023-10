The image of a cowboy has since forever been associated with a fair-yet-tanned man with a tough, weathered look clad in jeans, boots, and a wide-brimmed hat. Think Clint Eastwood in “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly”, or Woody in “Toy Story”.

But new research has shattered this traditional image by tracing the origins of the first cowboys back to Mexico and the Caribbean, with the majority of them being Black, reports Science.org.

This revelation stems from a comprehensive DNA analysis of 400-year-old cow bones discovered on the island of Hispaniola and various sites in Mexico.

Published in the journal Scientific Reports, the study not only challenges established notions of cowboy history but also sheds light on the early importation of African cattle to the Americas, a century earlier than previously believed.