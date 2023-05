Within three years, the world will run out of data centers to store even half of the total data that internet users will have produced. This shocking claim was made by Tom De Greef, a professor of synthetic biology at Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e).

So does that mean the internet will also crash by 2026? Well, it won’t if tech companies start using synthetic DNA instead of hard drives to store their data. You may not believe it, but according to Greef and his team, DNA strands can store large amounts of digital data, and in many ways, they have more advantages over modern-day data centers.