Elephants seek variety in their diets, even varying what they eat for dinner every night, according to a study that used cutting-edge genetic techniques published in Royal Society Open Science on July 4.

Significantly, the findings shed light on why elephants forage in groups: they adjust their diets based not only on availability but on preferences and physiological needs to avoid food-related conflicts. In this way, they can stay together.

"Each elephant needs variety, a little bit of spice — not literally in their food, but in their dietary habits," said study author Tyler Kartzinel, an assistant professor of environmental studies and ecology, evolution, and organismal biology at Brown University, in a press release.